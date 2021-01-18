Impact Wrestling News: Black Taurus Working Impact Tapings, Hidden Gems Replay Tomorrow, Lockdown 2008 Airing Today

– LuchaBlog reports that Mexican star Black Taurus is working the ongoing Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, TN. Those tapings will include fallout from Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV.

Black Taurus is at the current Impact tapings, scheduled to appear on upcoming shows. — luchablog (@luchablog) January 18, 2021

– AXS TV will air TNA Lockdown 2008, featuring Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe, at 4 PM ET.

– Impact in 60’s Hidden Gems will replay tomorrow at 3 PM, while the latest episode will debut at 10 PM ET, featuring Knockouts Tag Team Championship matches.