Impact Wrestling News: Black Taurus Working Impact Tapings, Hidden Gems Replay Tomorrow, Lockdown 2008 Airing Today

January 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– LuchaBlog reports that Mexican star Black Taurus is working the ongoing Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, TN. Those tapings will include fallout from Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV.

– AXS TV will air TNA Lockdown 2008, featuring Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe, at 4 PM ET.

– Impact in 60’s Hidden Gems will replay tomorrow at 3 PM, while the latest episode will debut at 10 PM ET, featuring Knockouts Tag Team Championship matches.

