wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Black Taurus Working Impact Tapings, Hidden Gems Replay Tomorrow, Lockdown 2008 Airing Today
January 18, 2021 | Posted by
– LuchaBlog reports that Mexican star Black Taurus is working the ongoing Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, TN. Those tapings will include fallout from Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV.
Black Taurus is at the current Impact tapings, scheduled to appear on upcoming shows.
— luchablog (@luchablog) January 18, 2021
– AXS TV will air TNA Lockdown 2008, featuring Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe, at 4 PM ET.
– Impact in 60’s Hidden Gems will replay tomorrow at 3 PM, while the latest episode will debut at 10 PM ET, featuring Knockouts Tag Team Championship matches.
More Trending Stories
- Sareee Gives Update on WWE Status, When She’s Coming to America
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon Rivalry, Vince As WWE’s Top Heel, Austin Winning Royal Rumble In 2001
- Serena Deeb On Working With CM Punk In WWE, Decision To Get Plastic Surgery, Her Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’