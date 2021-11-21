Impact Wrestling News: Fans Turned Away at Turning Point, Thanksgiving TV Schedule, Charity Food Drive

– PWInsider reports that fans were turned away from last night’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event, which aired on Impact! Plus. Tickets are still available for this week’s Impact TV tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas scheduled for tonight (Nov. 21) and tomorrow (Nov. 22).

– AXS TV will still have a full day of Impact Wrestling TV programming on Thanksgiving day on Thursday, Nov. 25. Here’s the lineup:

* 3:00 pm ET – Impact Victory Road 2021

* 7:00 pm ET – Before The Impact

* 8:00 pm ET – Impact! on AXS TV

* 10:00 pm ET – Impact in 60: The Best of Mick Foley

* 11:00 pm ET – Impact! replay

– Impact will be holding the company’s annual Food Drive for the Holidays tomorrow (Nov. 22) at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. Impact announced that the first 50 fans who bring a non-perishable food item will be admitted to the TV tapings for free, and all who donate will also get a special photo-op with Rosemary and Havok.