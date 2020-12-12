wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Genesis Planned for Impact Plus, Knockouts Month in January, Impact in 60 Lineups
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling Genesis will be the next exclusive event for Impact Plus. It will reportedly be held before the Hard to Kill pay-per-view card, which is scheduled for January 16, 2021. Hard to Kill will feature the finals of the currently ongoing Knockouts tag team title tournament.
– Additionally, PWInisder reports Impact Plus will feature the theme of Knockouts Month next month. Deonna Purrazzo will count down her Top 5 favorite Knockouts matches in Impact Wrestling history.
– Per AXS TV, next Tuesday’s episode of Impact in 60 will fature the showdowns between the Main Event Mafia and the TNA Front Line at Final Resolution 2008 and Genesis 2009.
The December 22 edition of Impact in 60 will showcase LAX.
