Impact Wrestling News: Josh Mathews To Announce Tonight’s Show, Sami Callihan To Kick Off The Episode, Satoshi Kojima Debuts Tonight

– PWInsider reports that Josh Mathews will return to the Impact Wrestling announce desk to call tonight’s episode on AXS TV with D’Lo Brown. Matt Striker will be unavailable for the next several weeks due to outside commitments. He is still a part of the company, however.

– Satoshi Kojima will debut for the company tonight and according to PWInsider, his first major opponent will be ‘apparent’.

– Impact announced that Sami Callihan will kick off tonight’s episode. A commercial on the official website features Don Callis making a match between the Good Brothers and the team of Callihan and Moose.