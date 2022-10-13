wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: MCMG vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Sing on Tonight’s BTI, New Start Time, Tomohiro Ishii Will be Featured on Next Week’s Impact in 60

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Before the Impact MotorCity Machine Guns vs. Shera and Singh Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The Motor City Machine Guns will take on Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh on tonight’s edition of Before The Impact. Tonight’s show has a new start time at 7:15 pm ET on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus. It will be followed by a new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET.

PWInsider reports that next week’s edition of Impact in 60 will feature the best of Tomohiro Ishii.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Before the Impact, Impact in 60, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading