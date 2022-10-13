wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: MCMG vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Sing on Tonight’s BTI, New Start Time, Tomohiro Ishii Will be Featured on Next Week’s Impact in 60
– The Motor City Machine Guns will take on Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh on tonight’s edition of Before The Impact. Tonight’s show has a new start time at 7:15 pm ET on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus. It will be followed by a new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET.
The action begins #BeforeTheIMPACT with a BRAND NEW START TIME! @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin take on the team of @TrueRajSingh and @MahabaliShera at 7:15PM ET on YouTube, Facebook, and @IMPACTPlusApp!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/hxqbUJVMDm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2022
– PWInsider reports that next week’s edition of Impact in 60 will feature the best of Tomohiro Ishii.
