– The Motor City Machine Guns will take on Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh on tonight’s edition of Before The Impact. Tonight’s show has a new start time at 7:15 pm ET on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus. It will be followed by a new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET.

– PWInsider reports that next week’s edition of Impact in 60 will feature the best of Tomohiro Ishii.