Impact Wrestling Frustrated Over Technical Issues With Pursuit Channel, Company Wants New TV Outlet in Fall

– PWInsider has some more details on last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling and the technical issues that caused the show to not return from an ad break on the Pursuit Channel. According to PWInsider’s report, Pursuit Channel has been very slow to respond to requests for Impact on dealing with various issues. This includes listing Impact as four different 30-minute episodes.

People backstage in Impact were frustrated by the show being replaced by commercials. The report adds that “everyone in the company wants the promotion to find a new TV outlet this fall.

Impact Wrestling later apologized on the technical gaffe.