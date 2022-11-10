Impact Wrestling Rating Down For Last Week’s Show, Viewership Hits 2022 Low

The rating for last week’s Impact Wrestling ticked down, while the audience hit the lowest point of 2022. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last Thursday’s show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 56,000 viewers, down a tick and 44.6% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 101,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the October 6th episode brought in a 0.01, while the total audience was the worst since the Thanksgiving 2021 episode brought in 48,000 viewers.

Impact did not hit the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The night was dominated across TV by the World Series game on FOX, which did a 2.96 demo rating and 12.768 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.027 demo rating and 107,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared with a 0.036 demo rating and 125,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.