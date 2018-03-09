Impact Wrestling Rating Drops, Viewership Down

– Impact Wrestling saw its ratings and viewership drop this week after the previous week’s high. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 325,000 viewers, down 30% and 11% from last week’s 0.1 demo rating and 365,000 viewers. The rating was still above the 0.06 from two weeks ago, and the audience was similarly better than that episode’s 262,000.

Impact ranked #128 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The San Antonio vs. Houston NBA game on TNT won the night with a 0.74 and 2.069 million viewers.