Impact Wrestling Rating Rises For Best of 2017 Part 2 Special

– The final Impact Wrestling of 2017 saw an uptick in ratings for part two of its “Best of 2017” special. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 285,000 viewers, up 25% and 6% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 269,000 viewers. The rating was the best since the November 30th episode had a 0.06, while the viewership was the highest since the August 24th episode had 296,000.

Impact ranked #110 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The Stanford vs. TCU college football game won the night with a 1.17 demo rating and 4.332 million viewers.