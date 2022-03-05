wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Preview: Moose vs. Heath Title Match, Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

March 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling returns tonight with Sacrifice 2022. In the main event, Moose defends the Impact World title against Heath. Five other titles will be on the line later tonight.

The show will be streamed live on Impact! Plus and FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. The Countdown to Sacrifice will stream on Impact! Plus and YouTube starting at 7:30 pm ET. Here’s tonight’s complete Impact Wrestling Sacrifice lineup:

Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Heath
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something
Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD
* Jonah vs. PCO
* Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino
* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White
Countdown to Sacrifice Match: Giselle Shaw vs. Lady Frost
Countdown to Sacrifice Match: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Impact also released the following video previews heading into tonight’s event:






