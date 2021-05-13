Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Officially Set for July 17

– Earlier today, Impact Wrestling has confirmed earlier reports that the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event will be held on Saturday, July 17. The event will be available live on pay-per-view.

As previously noted, the date for the event falls after many of the non-compete clauses for wrestlers released from WWE last April is slated to end, which is July 14. As such, those talents would be free to appear on other wrestling programs, such as Slammiversary, following July 14.

You can check out Impact’s teaser video confirming the official date below.