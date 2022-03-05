wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Sets Ultimate X Match For Multiverse Of Matches
March 4, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is bringing back Ultimate X for its Multiverse Of Matches show during WrestleCon 2022. The company announced that the stipulation match will be used at the show, which takes place on April 1st in Dallas.
Previously announced for the show, one of two back-to-back shows for Impact at the convention, was The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes.
ULTIMATE X RETURNS!@IMPACTWRESTLING presents Multiverse of Matches Friday April 1st from @wrestlecon!
More Info: https://t.co/b6ADvIDOJd
Tickets:https://t.co/DIuof0Q9w4 pic.twitter.com/n2jzS7yDYv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 4, 2022