wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Sets Ultimate X Match For Multiverse Of Matches

March 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Multiverse Of Matches Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is bringing back Ultimate X for its Multiverse Of Matches show during WrestleCon 2022. The company announced that the stipulation match will be used at the show, which takes place on April 1st in Dallas.

Previously announced for the show, one of two back-to-back shows for Impact at the convention, was The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes.

