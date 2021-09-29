InDex’s Honeymoon Shadowed By Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae During WWE NXT

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell had their honeymoon during this week’s WWE NXT, with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae keeping a close eye. Tuesday night’s show saw InDex, who got married two weeks ago on the debut of NXT 2.0, vacationing in a tropical paradise as LeRae and Gargano watched from afar.

During the segments, Gargano got worried about things getting too out of control and scared them out of the water with a fake shark attack. He then went to make sure that Dexter had protection and was forced to hide in the closet when InDex returned to the room. He heard a pillow fight that appeared to be something more and, when he exited during the post-fight nap, shared a moment with Lumis: