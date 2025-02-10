Indi Hartwell Explains Why Having 90 Days After WWE Release Is A Good Thing

When a talent is released from WWE, they are typically then given 90 days before they can work for anyone else. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Indi Hartwell spoke about why she thinks it’s a good thing for wrestlers to have 90 days after their release from WWE. Hartwell is now a free agent after her release back in October.

She said: “It’s a lot of emotion and I guess it’s something that, if you’ve been through this before and you’ve been through getting released, it’s something you can relate to and you go through all the emotions. I know some people feel differently about the 90 days, but I feel the 90 days was good to have because when you lose your job, you can’t just think of something straight away. You need that time to go through everything. I went through all the emotions and talked to people and got advice from people. There are a lot of people helping me. I’m just excited to get my confidence back and be in control. I saw Matt Cardona tweeted about being independent means that everything is in your control, whether that is success or failure. I’m excited to be in control of things now.“