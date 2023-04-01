Indi Hartwell Comments On Her NXT Women’s Title Win

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Indi Hartwell spoke about her WWE NXT Women’s Championship win at NXT Stand and Deliver. She defeated Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark in a ladder match to win. Here are highlights:

On the return of Dexter Lumis: “I was kind of mad at him for leaving me behind in NXT! But it paid off. He came back and I’ve got this.”

On feeling emotional after the win: “I’ve honestly never experienced anything like it. I didn’t think I’d get emotional, but I did. I had a long journey to get here. I’ve been in NXT coming up four years this year and I was wrestling through the pandemic with no fans, so to have that moment in front of them was very special.”

On her year leading up to the win: “The past year has not been the best for Indi Wrestling – me, being Indi Wrestling. So I know I had a lot of people behind me. I know when I go out there for NXT every week and our live events and stuff I have everyone behind me, I see online the support I get. I felt it, I did. The way you put it is really how it felt – finding my feet.’ Hartwell admitted. ‘I was finding my feet without my family so I think it was pretty much after I had the wedding with Dexter, Candice got pregnant so she wasn’t there, it was kind of a weird time. Then The Way went their separate ways. Being on my own was definitely something new for me and it was hard to become comfortable being on my own and standing on my own two feet. But this [the title win] makes that whole year, year-and-a-half on my own all worth it.”