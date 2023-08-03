wrestling / News
Injured WWE Superstar Reportedly Spotted in Detroit Ahead of SummerSlam
August 3, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that injured WWE Superstar Robert Roode, has been seen in Detroit this week ahead of WWE SummerSlam. As previously reported, Roode announced earlier in May that he underwent another neck fusion surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.
The 47-year-old Roode has been out of action since June 2022. It’s unknown when he will be returning to the ring. He previously had to have a fusion surgery on his C5/6 vertabrae performed in November of last year.
WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Detroit’s Ford Field. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.
