Various News: Internal Name For This Week’s WWE NXT, European Star Aigle Blanc Reportedly Injured

– A new report has revealed the internal episode name for this week’s WWE NXT. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Tuesday’s episode had the internal name of “Start The Clock.”

– The report also notes that European wrestling star Aigle Blanc, who competed at OTT’s 10th Anniversary show and Halloween Slam events, is out with injury. The report notes that Blanc has canceled several upcoming bookings over the next month including his match with Leon Slater for BZW in France on Friday and his match with Joe Hendry the day after.

Blanc was replaced with Zak Patterson for the Friday show and Kiro for Saturday. No word on the type of injury or how long he will be out.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Blanc for a quick and full recovery.