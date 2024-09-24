Note On Internal WWE Roster Status Of Hikuleo

Hikuleo is reportedly signed with WWE, and a new report has details on WWE’s potential plans for him. As reported back in July, the NJPW alumnus has reportedly signed with the company though WWE has yet to confirm that. PWInsider Elite reports (per Wrestling Inc) that he has been added to the internal roster for NXT.

There’s no word on when Hikuleo may debut for the brand or whether he will keep the name of Hikuleo as of now.

Hikuleo is the son of Haku and the brother of Bloodline members Tama Tonga and Tango Loa. He exited NJPW in June.