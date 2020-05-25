International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Acquires Bruno Sammartino’s WWWF Title Belt

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has picked up quite an attraction for its collection in Bruno Sammartino’s WWWF Championship Title. The IPWHOF announced on Sunday that it had picked up the title belt held by Sammartino during his famous 1965 – 1971 run.

Sammartino won the WWWF Championship at Madison Square Garden on May 13th, 1963 and held it for a record 2,803 days. The version of the title that he held from 1965 until he lost it in 1971 (he would win a different version of the title in 1973 and hold it for another three and a half years) is described in the announcement as “the oldest surviving title belt officially created for a champion of World Wrestling Entertainment.”

“The centerpiece, the focal point, of the newly formed International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is finally revealed,” said Bill Apter in the press release. “Pro Wrestling fans rejoice as you will be able to see this rare gem up close and personal when the IPWHF opens its doors. It’s an amazing treasure, and there is no better way to preserve its rich history and the legacy of the great champion who wore it so proudly–the ‘Living Legend,’ Bruno Sammartino.”

“The incredible first reign of Bruno Sammartino itself qualifies the 1965-1971 WWWF World Championship belt as one of the most significant objects in the history of professional wrestling,” says Seth Turner, President of the IPWHF, who procured the title belt through an auction conducted by the Sammartino estate. “Yet few people know all the history behind Bruno’s belt and why some have called it the ‘holy grail’ of professional wrestling artifacts.”

