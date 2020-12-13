wrestling / News
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Sets Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair & More Among Inaugural Inductees
The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class in 2021 with a list of 24 names including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and more. The hall announced on Saturday that their first inductions will take place on August 28th, 2021 in Albany, New York. The initial class will be:
* Bruno Sammartino
* Ric Flair
* Hulk Hogan
* Andre the Giant
* Terry Funk
* Giant Baba
* Ed ‘Strangler’ Lewis
* Mil Mascaras
* Lou Thesz
* Buddy Rogers
* Frank Gotch
* Danny Hodge
* Great Gama
* Yusuf Ismail
* Paul Pons
* Rikidozan
* Martin ‘Farmer’ Burns
* George Hackenschmidt
* Evan ‘Strangler’ Lewis
* William Muldoon
* Satoru Sayama
* Antonio Inoki
* Stanislaus Zbysko
* Tatsumi Fujinami
The organization announced that a physical location will be sought once the pandemic allows for it. You can see the announcement video below:
