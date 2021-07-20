International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame to Honor Andy Kaufman With Excelsior Award

– The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that the organization will be honoring the late comedian, Andy Kaufman, with the 2021 Excelsior Award on Saturday, August 28. You can see the full announcement below:

The IPWHF is extremely proud to announce the Inaugural “Excelsior Award” goes to the late, great Andy Kaufman; and will be presented on Saturday August 28th.

The legendary rivalry with Jerry “The King Lawler was key in propelling professional wrestling into the mainstream lexicon and into more American households than ever before.

From Andy’s famous promos and matches to the infamous “Letterman Incident”, this rivalry is often heralded as one of the top rivalries in wrestling history.

Join us for this historic moment on Saturday August 28 as we posthumously present the 2021 Excelsior Award to the late Andy Kaufman.

The Excelsior Award – an honor given in recognition of an esteemed and accomplished individual from a profession other than wrestling, whose actions and contributions have elevated professional wrestling and brought the sport to a higher level.