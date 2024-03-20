International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame To Announce 2024 Inductees In May

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will announce its 2024 inductees on May 4, with the ceremony happening in October. The announcement reads:

YOU TALKED! WE LISTENED! SAVE THE DATE!

The 2024 IPWHF Induction Celebration will take place this October LIVE from the Desmond Hotel in Albany!

Join us for a celebration of professional wrestling as we immortalize a new class of legends into “The Hall”.

The Class of 2024 will be announced on May 4th, 2024!

The induction dinner will be October 13th, 2024!

Ticket and event info coming soon, so keep your eyes peeled!

For more, visit https://www.prowrestlinghall.org/