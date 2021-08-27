International Wrestling Hall of Fame Teases Announcement Tomorrow

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is set to make a major announcement tomorrow. The IPWHF revealed on Friday that they will be making an announcement on the organization’s future in Albany on Saturday.

The full announcement reads:

IPWHF AND ALBANY COUNTY EXECUTIVE TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) is excited to be joined by Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy for a major announcement on the future of the IPWHF this Saturday Aug. 28 at 6 pm at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.

The major announcement comes as the IPWHF holds its inaugural induction ceremony, in which 24 legends of professional wrestling are enshrined in the hall.

Media is invited to join International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) President Seth Turner and Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy for the inaugural induction ceremony into the Hall. Legends such as Bruno Sammartino, Buddy Rogers, Andre the Giant, and others are enshrined.

The IPWHF is a registered 501(C)3 Non-Profit organization and is duly recognized by the New York State Board of Regents as an educational institution. For more information and media inquiries, contact Mike Falvo at the information below.

More information on both Induction Weekend and the IPWHF can be found on the website listed below.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling.

Donations to the IPWHF can be made to PO BOX 598 CATSKILL, NY 12414.