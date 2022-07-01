Io Shirai Has Not Signed A New Deal With WWE, Could Be A Free Agent Soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Io Shirai has not signed the latest contract offer given to her by WWE and her current deal will expire soon. If she does not agree to a new contract, she will be a free agent next month.

Shirai has told others that when her contract is up, she wants to go back to Japan to be with her family. If Shirai’s deal expires, it will not have a non-compete clause and she will be free to do whatever she wants. There is currently no expectation that she might return to STARDOM, but she could.