IPW Hall of Fame & Museum Will Be Open Before Next Week’s WWE Raw

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum will be open at the MVP Arena before Monday’s episode of Raw. The IPWHOF announced the news on Thursday, as you can see below:

On Monday, December 4, 2023, WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Albany, NY – home of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The museum will be open to the public 5:30-7:30 pm on 12/4. During this period, we will be hosting a fundraising initiative including a raffle to support Amanda Peterman. Amanda is a 36 year old single mother with 2 young daughters. Unfortunately, Amanda was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

We will share more information about the fundraising initiative planned for 12/4, but anyone interested in helping now can use this link.

