Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Planning Attack on Saudi Arabia

– The Wall Street Journal has an update on the situation in Saudi Arabia. As noted, WSJ reported that the Saudi Arabian government informed United States intelligence of an “imminent attack” by Iran. WWE is also holding a major event in the country, WWE Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 5.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Iran and the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, called the accusation of an attack “baseless” and denied that an attack was being planned.

The information Saudi Arabia shared with Washington, DC put the American military and other neighboring countries in the Middle East on an elevated alert. Officials for Saudi Arabia claimed that Iran is looking to execute attacks on the kingdom and Erbil, Iraq. The White House later stated the claims were “worrisome.”

Iran officials insisted that the country is trying to build constructive relations with its Middle East neighbors.

WWE Crown Jewel is currently slated for Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh. The roster has already arrived in Saudi Arabia. The company is said to have security protocols and emergency contingencies in place in the event of any issues.