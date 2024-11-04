Isiah Kassidy Comments On AEW Tag Team Title Win, Thanks Supporters

Private Party captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships on last week’s Dynamite and Isiah Kassidy posted a video reacting to the win. The win marked the first title win for Kassidy and Marq Quen in AEW, something Kassidy commented in the video posted to his YouTube channel, which also included video from before the win. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the win: “Gotta show y’all something. [Shows off AEW World Tag Team Championship]. That s**t’s crazy. We did it, y’all. We f**king did it. I want to thank you for everybody who showed us love throughout these years. To finally get to this point, it took us five years, but hey, we did it, God did it, we did it, f**king won these championships. Dealt with setbacks…this right here makes it all worth it.”

On their long road to the title win: “Today’s the day. Five years in the making. We here baby. Patience is truly a virtue. Shoutout House of Glory, you know I gotta rep it. I know you’re with me in spirit when we out there winning those tag team belts today. It’s just crazy. I knew I was always gonna get here at some point, but it’s really happening, it’s really here. Time to be AEW Tag Team Champions. Five years in the making. But we’re here. So shoutout to everybody that’s been supporting us. The support that we’ve got for these last couple weeks is insane. It’s crazy.

“You’re finally seeing a different side of us, especially me. I’ve just been talking from the heart. Every time you’ve seen me, whether it’s backstage interviews or backstage promos, that’s really me talking from the heart. I just want you to know how I’ve been feeling for the past five years. It’s time. There’s nobody way to put it than it’s just time. It’s time to take things serious and it’s time to get some championships. It’s time to start making people proud, especially the people who believed it in us since the very beginning, and we haven’t really done nothing to show for it. So this one is for y’all.”