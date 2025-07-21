Isla Dawn Wasn’t Surprised By Her Release From WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Isla Dawn said that she wasn’t surprised by her WWE release, which happened back in February. Dawn is now a free agent making independent appearances, and there are rumors that AEW is interested in her.

She said: “I wasn’t surprised at all. I had been at Smackdown the night before and we’d got word of a few people being released, and I remember texting my mate and being like, ‘oh, I think I’m in this one’, and they were like, ‘no, don’t be stupid. You’re always thinking you’re getting fired. You’re always negative,’ and I was like, ‘no, no.’ I was like, ‘I feel this one.’ It’s not even from anything anyone said or anything. I could just feel it. But that’s the thing. Like, at some point, everyone, well, most people are going to be released. So it’s not really- it’s not a if, it’s a when for a majority of people. So I knew at some point it was going to end and then towards the last, like, little bit, I was like ‘oh I can feel it, I can feel it coming,’ so it wasn’t like it was sad and it was whatever, but it wasn’t like.. I feel like out the dark shock.“