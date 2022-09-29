Ivelisse & Faby Apache Set to Work CMLL Amazon Grand Prix 2022

– CMLL has announced some more talents for the upcoming Amazon Grand Prix 2022 event scheduled for October 28 at the Arena Mexico. Faby Apache and Ivelisse will now be working the show, which you can see below.

Other wrestlers announced for the card include Lady Frost, Mei Suruga, and more will be in action. Also, the event will have a 14-woman tag team elimination match, with Team Extranjeros (consisting of Mei Suruga, Stephanie Vaquer, Tae Honma, Avispa Dorada, Alex Gracia, Hikari Shimizu, and Lady Frost) facing Team Amazonas (featuring Dark Silueta, Dalys, Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Lluvia, Princesa Sugehit, and Marcela).