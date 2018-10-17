Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ivory & Molly Holly Added to WWE Evolution, Tama Tonga Warns Finn Balor & Karl Anderson About The Bullet Club Elite

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ivory WWE

– According to Pwinsider, both Ivory & Molly Holly are being brought in for the WWE Evolution PPV. There is no word yet on their roles on the show, but a battle royal appearance seems likely.

– Finn Balor recently wished Tama Tonga a happy birthday. While Tonga then warned him about some “ex-Bullet Club” members coming his way, teasing the Elite coming to WWE…

