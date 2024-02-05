Ivy Nile Reflects On Facing Rhea Ripley, Is Ready For a Rematch

Ivy Nile got her first main roster title match on the Day 1 episode of WWE Raw against Rhea Ripley, and she recently talked about the match. Nile battled Ripley on the first Raw of the year for the WWE Women’s World Championship and she looked back at the bout in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“I really haven’t been challenged like that before,” Nile said. “Rhea was my first huge challenge. Honestly, a lot of people were proud of me that I was going toe-to-toe with someone. Some of the feedback was just more urgency. Like I’m really trying to beat her. I think I found myself a lot of times in the match of being almost like I didn’t have a chance because I’m like, ‘there’s no way.’”

She added, “I think if I believed in myself a little bit more, I would have a better chance next time. I think I was in there like, ‘Maybe I can survive this match.’ No, next time, I can actually win this match. I’m definitely ready for a rematch if that happens.”

Nile was a competitor in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble and lasted 23 minutes in the match before being eliminated by Nia Jax.