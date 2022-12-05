wrestling / News
IWC Pittsburgh Classic Results 12.3.22: World Title Change, More
International Wrestling Cartel’s fifth annual Pittsburgh Classic took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Pittsburgh Classic Battle Royal: Derek Dillinger won
* Bulk Nasty def. Zander Gabriel
* RJ City def. Zach Nystrom
* IWC Super Indy Championship Match: Cole Karter (c) def. Jock Sampson
* IWC High Stakes Championship Submission Match: Spencer Slade def. Alexander Apollo (c) to win the title
* IWC Tag Team Championship Match: Brotherly Love def. Lebanon Don & Tito Oric and TME
* RC Dupree def. Andrew Palace by DQ
* IWC Women’s Championship Match: Ray Lyn def. Ashley D’Amboise
* IWC World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bill Collier def. Elijah Dean
.@dErEk_DiLLiNGeR is your winner of The Pittsburgh Classic battle royal but he went & destroyed the trophy!!! @IWCwrestling #PGHClassic pic.twitter.com/EuJ555l3KY
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) December 4, 2022
Hell yeah! @Ray_lyn is your NEW @IWCwrestling Women's Champion #PGHClassic pic.twitter.com/l1P48geu1m
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) December 4, 2022
.@BigBillCollier goes for the punch & @The_Mandimee is able to block it with the @IWCwrestling title belt but Elijah Dean still ends up getting speared by Bill Collier! #PGHClassic pic.twitter.com/1fb5yTAz1b
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) December 4, 2022
