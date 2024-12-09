IWGP Tag Team Title Match Changed For NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the IWGP tag team title match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty has now been changed. Originally, Great-O-Khan and HENARE were set to defend against the Young Bucks. However, HENARE recently suffered an injury and the belts are vacated. The match will now feature Khan and a mystery partner against the Bucks for the vacant titles. The event happens on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Great-O-Khan & TBD vs. The Young Bucks

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi OR Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* International Women’s Cup: TBD (AEW) vs. TBD (NJPW) vs. TBD (ROH) vs. TBD (STARDOM)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs Ricochet

* Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

* Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

* Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* David Finlay vs. Brody King