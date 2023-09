Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP UK Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW Royal Quest III. At NJPW Destruction in Kobe, Sabre came out to issue the challenge to Ospreay after the latter defeated Yuji Tsuji in the main event. Ospreay accepted and the two shook hands to seal the deal.

Royal Quest III takes place on October 14th in London.