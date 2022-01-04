wrestling / News
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set for Tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2
– In the main event of today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 show, G1 Climax 31 tournament winner Kazuchika Okada defeated reigning champion Shingo Takagi to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight title. With the win, Okada will now go on to face top contender Will Ospreay in the main event for Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16.
After beating Takagi, Kazuchika Okada finally accepted the IWGP World Heavyweight title. Beforehand, Okada had been using the previously retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship belt after winning the G1 Climax. Will Ospreay then came to the ring and taunted Okada on the microphone, promising to beat Okada, who can go leave and be an actor, while New Japan will be safe in his hands.
Okada then got on the microphone and spoke to Ospreay in English, “Yo, Ospreay. I’m sorry, fake champion. See ya tomorrow!” After that angered Ospreay, who yelled back, “You calling me a fake champ,” Okada responded, “Yeah, yeah! You are fake champ! See you tomorrow!”
The card was held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World. You can view some clips and images from the main event for today’s show below:
.@rainmakerXokada "G1 CLIMAX 31 CHAMPION"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njwk16 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/D5rdOeK74c
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
.@Takagi__Shingo "IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njwk16 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/QAKDAwZ2Hi
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
／
🏟WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 in 東京ドーム🏟(1/4)を公開‼️
＼
両者一歩も譲らない凄まじい激闘💥
この勝負制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @Takagi__Shingo
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/38wpqxISsu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
.@rainmakerXokada "Avalanche DDT"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njwk16 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/rKBBz2bVMS
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
.@Takagi__Shingo "Pumping Bomber"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njwk16 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/DRdczGfHKP
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2022
35分44秒！
一進一退の壮絶死闘は、オカダが鷹木を撃破！
4代目に感謝を捧げ、IWGP世界ヘビー級王座を初戴冠！
翌日激突のオスプレイに「“フェイク”チャンピオン!!」
「2023年の超満員」も約束!!
【1.4東京ドーム結果】
★スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/ly0qGlAeDd#njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/hm2aDGA7u8
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Wanting To Be Part Of NJPW’s 50th Anniversary Event
- Ric Flair Takes Shots At Becky Lynch Over Migos Photo, Deletes The Tweet
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Expressing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon In 1996, Creation Of ‘Stone Cold’ Character
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring