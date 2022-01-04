IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set for Tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2

– In the main event of today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 show, G1 Climax 31 tournament winner Kazuchika Okada defeated reigning champion Shingo Takagi to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight title. With the win, Okada will now go on to face top contender Will Ospreay in the main event for Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

After beating Takagi, Kazuchika Okada finally accepted the IWGP World Heavyweight title. Beforehand, Okada had been using the previously retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship belt after winning the G1 Climax. Will Ospreay then came to the ring and taunted Okada on the microphone, promising to beat Okada, who can go leave and be an actor, while New Japan will be safe in his hands.

Okada then got on the microphone and spoke to Ospreay in English, “Yo, Ospreay. I’m sorry, fake champion. See ya tomorrow!” After that angered Ospreay, who yelled back, “You calling me a fake champ,” Okada responded, “Yeah, yeah! You are fake champ! See you tomorrow!”

The card was held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World. You can view some clips and images from the main event for today’s show below: