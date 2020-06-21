IWL Confirms Will Ospreay Got Pollyanna Removed From Booking

A promotion in the UK is backing up allegations that Will Ospreay had Pollyanna removed from bookings after Ospreay denied it. As reported yesterday, Ospreay spoke out to address allegations that he had the now-retired Pollyanna blackballed after she accused Ospreay’s friend Scott Wainwright in 2017 of sexually assaulting her. He denied that he had anything to do with Pollyanna being blacklisted and specifically said, “I’ve never spoken to any promoter about not having her on or around shows,” while also apologizing for a tweet he made (and quickly deleted) at the time where he said, “Think it’s disgusting that people can use social media to accuse people of sexual assault. More than a handful of people know the real you. Trying to use your position to isolate and assault someone is pathetic.”

Pollyanna had her own response to Ospreay’s post over the weekend, telling him, “You are not sorry. You did blacklist me.”

Now, IWL in the UK has posted to Twitter to address the allegations. The promotion confirmed Pollyanna’s account of her being booked against C. Renfrew, only to receive an email from the promotion saying that they had to cancel the booking due to “a lot of people” being unhappy with it to the point that the promotion was risking potentially losing the venue if it kept her on. As you can see in the posts below, IWL confirmed that the venue contacted them and told them to pull Pollyanna or they would lose the venue, and would not accept a compromise of keeping the booking but not booking her going forward. They noted that Pollyanna “despite fighting a one-sided, was always professional” and had a pointed message to Ospreay:

We've been trying to put something decent together but fuck that, lets call a spade a spade. Shortly after announcing @GothicLolly vs Renfrew, we got a message from the venue asking us to call them to discuss something. https://t.co/4HrBDTrhOn — IWL (@IntWresLeague) June 21, 2020

Apologies to @GothicLolly who despite fighting a one-sided, was always professional. To @WillOspreay, go fuck yourself and your half-arsed apologies. — IWL (@IntWresLeague) June 21, 2020