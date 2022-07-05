wrestling
IWTV Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 7.04.22: Krule Beats Slade in Headliner
– Southeast First held its latest Uncharted Territory Season 4 episode yesterday at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesee. It aired on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings:
* No DQ: Jaden Newman beat Insane Lane.
* Billy Tipton beat BK Westbrook.
* Petty in Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) beat The Squatting Dragons (Kody Manhorn & Erron Wade).
* Kevin Ku beat Chance Rizer.
* Rob Killjoy beat Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez.
* Adam Priest beat Mike Jackson.
* Discovery Gauntlet: Noah Hossman beat Terry Yaki.
* White Mike Open Challenge: White Mike beat Patrick Scott.
* Arik Royal vs Joe Black ended in a Double Countout.
* Damyan Tangra beat Alex Kane (w/ Suge D) by Disqualification.
* Deathmatch: Krule beat SLADE.
During the Uncharted Territory event, IWTV also announced the Independent Tag Team Championships. It was announced during AC Mack’s State of the Indies.
IWTV officially announces Independent Tag Team Championships https://t.co/037ZGsB4pG
— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) July 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole On The Original Plan For Undisputed Era, Being Asked About Adding More Members
- Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
- Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)