IWTV Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 7.04.22: Krule Beats Slade in Headliner

– Southeast First held its latest Uncharted Territory Season 4 episode yesterday at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesee. It aired on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings:

* No DQ: Jaden Newman beat Insane Lane.

* Billy Tipton beat BK Westbrook.

* Petty in Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) beat The Squatting Dragons (Kody Manhorn & Erron Wade).

* Kevin Ku beat Chance Rizer.

* Rob Killjoy beat Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez.

* Adam Priest beat Mike Jackson.

* Discovery Gauntlet: Noah Hossman beat Terry Yaki.

* White Mike Open Challenge: White Mike beat Patrick Scott.

* Arik Royal vs Joe Black ended in a Double Countout.

* Damyan Tangra beat Alex Kane (w/ Suge D) by Disqualification.

* Deathmatch: Krule beat SLADE.

During the Uncharted Territory event, IWTV also announced the Independent Tag Team Championships. It was announced during AC Mack’s State of the Indies.