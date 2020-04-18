wrestling / News
IWTV Teams With Sendai Girls, First Show to Air Next Week
IWTV is teaming up with Sendai Girls to start airing events from the Japanese promotion starting next week. IWTV announced on Friday that the women’s wrestling promotion will debut on the service next Thursday with Big Show in Niigata 2016, headlined by Meiko Satomura vs. Io Shirai for the Sendai Girls World Championship.
The full announcement is below:
IWTV ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH SENDAI GIRLS
One of the premier women’s wrestling promotion’s in the world, Japan’s Sendai Girls, debuts on IWTV this Thursday night (4/23) at 10pm EDT with their 2016 event Big Show in Niigata.
The shows main event sees Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura take on current WWE star Io Shirai for the Sendai Girls World Championship.
In addition to the debut of Sendai Girls, Thursday will also see the IWTV premiere of the Shimmer, Rise and Smash Wrestling joint show “The Summit.,” at 7:30pm EDT.
You can watch both of these premiere’s Thursday night with your IWTV subscription!
