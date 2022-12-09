IWTV World Championship Vacated, New Champion To Be Crowned At Class of 22

IWTV has vacated its World Championship, with a new champion to be determined on December 30th at Class of 22. IWTV announced on Thursday that they have stripped Krule of the championship, as you can see below:

IWTV TO CROWN 13TH INDEPENDENT WORLD CHAMPION AT WRESTIVAL

Krule has vanished.

Following rumors that the monster sustained a serious injury in his first world championship defense against death match legend Matt Tremont, the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion appeared at ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 37 where he was electrocuted and had his skull bashed in.

All attempts to track down Krule directly and through third party emissaries have been ignored.

With future events and the integrity of the World Championship in mind, IWTV officials have made the difficult decision to strip Krule of the title effectively immediately.

A new champion will be crowned on December 30th at Class Of 22 (Tickets on sale now) in Worcester, Massachusetts in a gauntlet match which will feature a slate of former champions and top contenders picked by a panel of championship committee officials from Pro Wrestling Illustrated and IWTV.