IYO SKY Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE NXT
IYO SKY is taking a trip to Tuesday nights this week for an appearance on WWE NXT. Sky revealed on Monday’s Raw that she is headed to NXT after Roxanne Perez and Giulia appeared on Raw. Perez battled Rhea Ripley, who was attacked by Giulia for a DQ win, and then the two beat Ripley down before SKY made the save.
The updated card for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match:Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura
* Tony D’Angelo and Stacks confrontation
* IYO SKY appears
* Joe Hendry has open invitation to appear
