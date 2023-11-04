– Kairi Sane is finally back in WWE! Iyo Sky retained the WWE Women’s Championship today at Crown Jewel, beating former champion Bianca Belair, thanks to help from the returning Kairi Sane.

Bianca Belair looked to have the upperhand when Bayley attempted to interfere in the matchup. Iyo Sky accidentally laid out Bayley on the outside. However, Kairi Sane then emerged from the crowd, attacking Bianca Belair. Belair just managed to return to the ring before getting counted out. However, Iyo Sky then promptly hit Belair with a moonsault to get the pinfall victory and to retain her title.

After the match, the Pirate Princess Kairi Sane hit Bianca Belair with her patented elbow drop. Sane is a former WWE NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She previously exited WWE in December 2021 after her contract expired.

She’s now back in the company after a two-year hiatus, during which she returned to Japan and wrestled in NJPW and STARDOM, also becoming the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion in NJPW. After the match, Iyo Sky celebrated with Kairi Sane, suggesting that Kairi is allying with Damage CTRL.

You can check out 411's live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel RIGHT HERE.

