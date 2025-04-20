IYO SKY Survives Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley, Retains Women’s World Title At WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY is still your WWE Women’s World Champion, defeating Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Sunday’s show saw SKY defeat her rivals in the opening match to hold onto her championship. SKY came into the match feeling overlooked by Ripley and Belair, who were focused on each other, and took advantage as she hit her moonsault to break up a pin attempt by Belair after a KOD. She pinned Ripley to win the match.

SKY’s title reign stands at 48 days, having won the title from Ripley on the March 3rd episode of Raw. You can see highlights from the match below: