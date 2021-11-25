wrestling / News
J Sports No Longer Showing WWE Programming In Japan
J Sports has announced that they will be discontinuing WWE programming in Japan starting January 31, 2022.
The announcement reads: “[Important Notice] “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown” will be discontinued, and J SPORTS On Demand “WWE Pack” will be discontinued. If you are a “WWE Pack” subscriber, you will need to cancel the contract. Please see the following page for details regarding this matter.”
WWE and J Sports previously extended their 22-year partnership in 2019 for three years. As that expires in 2022, it seems they are not renewing.
【重要なお知らせ】
「WWEロウ」「WWEスマックダウン」が放送終了、及びJ SPORTSオンデマンドの「WWEパック」がサービス終了となります。
「WWEパック」ご加入者の方は解約手続きが必要となります。
本件に関する詳細は下記ページにてご確認ください。https://t.co/7YUKBKpD2B@WWEJapan #wwe_jp
— J SPORTS WWE【公式】 (@jsports_WWE) November 25, 2021
