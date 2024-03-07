Jack Cartwheel On Who’s Been Helping Him In ROH, Differences Between ROH TV & Indies

Jack Cartwheel has become a regular on ROH TV, and he recently talked about who has been helping him adjust to working on TV. Cartwheel spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and you can see some highlights below:

On the differences between working on ROH TV vs. the indies: “The biggest differences has been being able to get help from agents, before and after the match, whether that’s being able to plan the idea and the story of the match better or understanding what could have been better and looking back it and stuff seems so much clearer after because you have a different set of eyes. The same way with planning a match where you have a separate set of eyes looking in and they can see those things that you probably wouldn’t be able to see. That’s been huge. Time is huge, being on certain time cues and being able to make the most out of that time and being able to listen and stuff in the ring and being able to adjust. I don’t have as much practice with it, but small details.”

“I’ve gotten really good feedback and that’s important that they are being nitpicky about things. ‘I’m sure this was fine, but it’s not fine anymore because people can pause this and look it back over, and you’re representing the company and a brand.’ It means a lot more than just doing something. You’re trying to win a damn job, and you’re trying to make it. It’s very different with nitpicky stuff and timing. The crowd reaction has been fairly similar, but that’s just with AEW. I’m sure WWE is different.”

On who’s been helping him in ROH: “Tony Nese is really dope. Ariya Daivari helps out all the time with me. Those two dudes have been really helpful with the specifics. Things like breaking up a pin with intent, rather than just stopping it. Having your eyes with intent. Sonjay Dutt has helped a lot as well. Serpentico is absolutely amazing. There are a lot of amazing people backstage who are all there to help the talent become better and more than just what Ring of Honor is right now and to blow it up and help wrestling as a whole continue to expand.”