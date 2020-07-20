Jack Evans Argues With Ivelisse Over His Claims She Was ‘Difficult’ In Lucha Underground

Jack Evans and Ivelisse were co-workers who didn’t get along at the end of their Lucha Underground days, and those issues bubbled back to the surface today online. Evans, who said back in 2018 that he pushed for his release from the company due in part to an argument he had with Ivelisse, posted to Twitter and referenced his assertions that she has a “difficult personality” which set her off.

The whole thing started when a fan referenced how Lucha Underground would get criticized when they killed people off in storylines, which Evans responded to noting that he “demanded” his death. He then tagged Ivelisse while “thanking” her, saying, “your difficult personality allowed me to avoid all the contract disputes everyone else had.”

As you might expect, Ivelisse didn’t take to that well and said that her argument with Evans consisted of him screaming at her and trying to actually fight her “when she [was] calmly talking like any other person putting a match together.” She continued, “And don’t make me feel guilty for standing up for myself much less from feeling physically threatened, especially by a man. Stop s**ting on my name saying I have a difficult personality, I stand up for myself, or others, that doesn’t make me “difficult.”

This led to them going back and forth, with Evans calling her a liar and Ivelisse providing more details from her account of what happened and telling Evans, “Everyone saw, what exactly is it you trying to achieve.” That led to Evans claiming that several people from Lucha Underground “got together to use this as a catalyst to get you fired and when management heard they got scared about lawsuits, I said if they released me on the spot from my contract everything would be dropped.”

Ivelisse and Evans now wrestle for the same company again. Ivelisse is returning to Dynamite to work her first AEW match since last year, while Evans works for AEW but hasn’t been on TV due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. You can see their full back-and-forth below.

I didn't complain about my death, in fact I spazzed the freak out on management and demanded it. Thank you @RealIvelisse your difficult personality allowed me to avoid all the contract disputes everyone else had. https://t.co/iafHhDM9ei — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) July 20, 2020

Or maybe next time dont scream at a womans face and try to legit fight her when she is calmy talking like any other person putting a match together, and dont make me feel guilty for standing up for myself much less from feeling physically threatened, especially by a man. — Ivelisse💣👑🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) July 20, 2020

Stop shitting on my name saying I have a difficult personality, I stand up for myself, or others, that doesn't make me "difficult". — Ivelisse💣👑🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) July 20, 2020

That isn't what happened, we yelled at each other and nothing more. Don't spin stories like that Ive, you're usually not a liar. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) July 20, 2020

No you yelled & insulted me all over the place like a madman, and I ignored you, when you finally got in my face I finally snapped at you to get way from me, kind of like this unnecessary public stint you doing now cmon man. Everyone saw, what exactly is it you trying to achieve — Ivelisse💣👑🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) July 20, 2020

Ive, yes everyone saw. Who did EVERYONE support? You? No, in fact the wrestlers got together to use this as a catalyst to get you fired and when management heard they got scared about lawsuits, I said if they released me on the spot from my contract everything would be dropped. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) July 20, 2020