Jack Evans Says He’s Motivated By His Time In AEW, Would Love To Get Back There
Jack Evans is no longer with AEW, but he cites that run as a motivating factor and would love to return. Evans exited AEW when his contract expired in April and he recently spoke with PWMania about his time there, wanting to do more promo work and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On his run in AEW being a motivating factor: “Honestly, one of the things that has motivated me recently was my AEW stint. I didn’t do as well there as I could’ve, but nonetheless, I was grateful for the experience. I don’t know how likely it is that I’ll be back there, even though I would love to. It’s a very sought-after promotion that everyone’s trying to go to.”
On wanting to cut more promos: “One of the things that I say is just give me the mic. People back in the day used to be like “you hear this guy talk?” Thing is, especially if I’m a heel, I don’t wanna just come off burying the faces, you know?”
