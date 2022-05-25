Jack Evans Regrets His Performance in AEW Against Kenny Omega

– During a recent interview with the PWPonderings podcast, former AEW wrestler Jack Evans discussed his run in the company and how disappointed he was with his performance for his match with Kenny Omega. The match took place on the November 26, 2019 episode of AEW Dark. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jack Evans on being disappointed with his AEW match with Kenny Omega: “There is one specific match. I was super disappointed with my match with Kenny Omega because I had gotten so lazy and out of shape, we actually had to cut out so much and I didn’t perform like I should have. That was a goal I didn’t meet. That really should have been a breakout performance that I wasn’t in the proper shape at all. I got so blown up. That’s a regret. The only goal I had was to do more as a tag team with me and Angelico as TH2 and it never really got off the ground in the way I wanted.”

On his belief that he and Angelico were due for a push before the pandemic lockdown: “At the beginning, before they closed the borders with COVID, I think we were on the list to get a push. I just had this big fall off and wasn’t performing well. If you go to AEW Botches on Twitter, I had a million of them. I feel bad for Angelico because I feel I got the tag team off track. Especially when the company first started, they didn’t have many heel teams and we were down being the heel, I don’t want to say midcard jobber tag team, but they needed that at the time. Specifically me, I wasn’t able to perform that role and that’s when the de-push happened. I think we were, I don’t really talk to the office that much, but I think we were on the list to start getting feuds with the Young Bucks and Best Friends after the COVID shutdown.”

You can check out the full Evans vs. Omega match from AEW Dark below. The match starts at about 55 minutes into the video.