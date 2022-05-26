wrestling / News
Jack Evans Set For PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16
AEW alumnus Jack Evans is set to compete in PROGRESS’ Strong Style 16. PROGRESS announced on Thursday that Evans is taking part in the tournament, making his return to the UK after five years.
Evans joins a field that includes Aramis, Big Damo, Callum Newman, Cara Noir, Chris Ridgeway, Danny Black, Gene Munny, Kid Lykos, Maggot, Malik, Maverick Mayhew, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X, Spike Trivet, Warren Banks and Swerve Strickland.
🚨Super Strong Style 16 Announcement🚨
🌪 After 5 years away from the UK, the chance to compete for the PROGRESS World Championship at #SSS16 has lured the globe-trotting aerialist that is @JackEvans711 to the Electric Ballroom ⚡️
Tickets 🎟 https://t.co/aHo1WZ4hQU pic.twitter.com/HrVFKqHdMh
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 26, 2022
Since I am an honorary Scouser I will be taking this tournament for the Glory of Liverpool like it was a Champions cup. I am the Steven Gerrard of Wrestling afterall. Victory dinner at The Asda and you are all invited. https://t.co/mk0vA16uqf
— Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) May 26, 2022
