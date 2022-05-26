wrestling / News

Jack Evans Set For PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Jack Evans Image Credit: PROGRESS

AEW alumnus Jack Evans is set to compete in PROGRESS’ Strong Style 16. PROGRESS announced on Thursday that Evans is taking part in the tournament, making his return to the UK after five years.

Evans joins a field that includes Aramis, Big Damo, Callum Newman, Cara Noir, Chris Ridgeway, Danny Black, Gene Munny, Kid Lykos, Maggot, Malik, Maverick Mayhew, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X, Spike Trivet, Warren Banks and Swerve Strickland.

