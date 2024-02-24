wrestling / News

‘Scapegoat’ Jack Perry Vignette Airs During NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jack Perry Vignette NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Image Credit: NJPW

Jack Perry was featured in a vignette during Saturday’s NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo night two. Saturday’s show saw a video air for the AEW star, who made a surprise appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley last month and attacked Shota Umino before ripping up his “AEW contract.”

Perry is set to be in action at NJPW Windy City Riot, which takes place on April 12th in Chicago.

Jack Perry, NJPW New Beginning

