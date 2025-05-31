wrestling / News
Various News: Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa On WWE Playback, Kentucky Museum Announces Miss Elizabeth Event
– Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are guests on the latest episode of WWE Playback. You can see the episode below as the two watch their match from WWE Money in the Bank 2024:
– The Capital City Museum in Frankfort, Kentucky have announced a new drive-in event related to0 their exhibit on Miss Elizabeth. The event takes place on June 14th and will feature matches and moments the late wrestling star’s career on a big screen. The event is described as follows:
Join us at Capital City Museum for Miss Elizabeth Drive-In nights!
We’ll blow up a big screen in the museum parking lot for drive-in style screenings of famous matches and moments from The Lovely Miss Elizabeth’s career.
Concessions (popcorn, candy) will be sold by the Museum staff to help fundraise for the exhibit and other events. The museum will be open so you can check out the exhibit, use the restroom, and visit our gift shop!